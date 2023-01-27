Azercell denies media reports on increase in cost of internet services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijan's mobile operator Azercell Telecom LLC doesn’t plan to increase the cost of the subscription fee for internet services, the press service of the company told Trend.

According to the press service, adhering to its strategic goal, Azercell is working on projects to meet customer needs.

"In just five months, we have installed over 100 new 4G base stations and upgraded more than 1,050 base stations. In 2022, we increased the coverage of the LTE [Long Term Evolution] network by six percent. As a result of the measures taken, the volume of internet traffic in the Azercell network grew by 40 percent," the company said.

At the same time, the press service noted that the company is optimizing its portfolio of digital products for both individual and corporate subscribers in order to improve the quality of services provided.

"In October last year, we introduced the first digital tariff, ‘Istasan’ [‘If you want’], to the Azerbaijani market. Thus, we provided our subscribers with the opportunity to create a unique tariff package," the LLC added.

Earlier, social networks and a number of local media spread information that from January 31, 2023, mobile operators in Azerbaijan will increase tariffs for internet services.

Azercell Telecom LLC was established on 19 January 1996. It's an Azerbaijani telecommunications company based in Baku and the largest mobile network operator in Azerbaijan.