ITU, Azerbaijan work to create new telecom connection - deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Azerbaijan are working on the creation of a new telecom connection, Deputy Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union Tomas Lamanauskas told Trend.

According to him, the creation of a new telecom connection is important from the point of view of the formation of a new infrastructure: conventional telephone communication, the Internet and other telecommunication services.

"ITU and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan are negotiating this project. They were also conducted on the eve of the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference, which was held on May 16-17 in Baku. Our projects are mainly aimed at creating a favorable environment, however, regulation will be required for the development of the market," he said.

Lamanauskas said that the two structures are also working on strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, considering options for using 5G.

"These are complex works. It is gratifying that here, in Azerbaijan, there is a desire to participate in these projects, as well as a very strong vision on the part of the ministry. We are really convinced that we have not just an infrastructure, but a useful infrastructure. Operators and government agencies know what the user needs, what useful applications are. Together we can offer the best products for the local consumer," he added.