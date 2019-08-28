Azerbaijan presents tourism potential in Russia

28 August 2019 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Several presentations dedicated to Azerbaijan’s tourism potential are being held in Russia on August 27-29, Trend reports on Aug. 28 referring to the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau holds presentations in Moscow, the capital, Yekaterinburg city, and Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan republic. Three hotels, 10 Azerbaijani and about 100 Russian travel companies participate in the presentations.

The B2B (business to business) meetings are held among the organizations specializing in various spheres of tourism, during which the cooperation opportunities are discussed and views are exchanged for future partnership.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
European Commission hopes to finalize agreement with Azerbaijan in next 2 months
Politics 15:28
Volume of interest payments on mortgage bonds to reach 3% in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:17
Azerbaijani Pasha Capital company's profit up
Finance 14:58
Innovations important for development of all sectors of economy: Azerbaijani minister
ICT 14:06
Russia to help Uzbekistan to introduce product labeling
Economy 13:16
Interest in startup competitions growing in Azerbaijan - ministry
ICT 12:57
Latest
Iran discloses volume of goods exported through border checkpoint in Bilasuvar district
Economy 15:42
Iran exports 2,000 tons of trout
Economy 15:39
Turkmenistan implementing preventive work on gas pipelines
Oil&Gas 15:36
Petrofac expects CAPEX to rise as of 2019
Oil&Gas 15:33
French entrepreneurs express interest in doing business in Georgia
Economy 15:32
European Commission hopes to finalize agreement with Azerbaijan in next 2 months
Politics 15:28
Ministry of Transport: Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-China corridor to increase export of Uzbek goods to China (Exclusive)
Economy 15:24
EU Commission urges Britain to present Brexit proposal soon
Other News 15:19
Volume of interest payments on mortgage bonds to reach 3% in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:17