Azerbaijan’s Lachin district has great potential for tourism - Pakistani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan’s Lachin district has great potential for tourism because it has natural beauty, the grandeur of the mountains, and many other things that would attract tourists in the long term, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the Lachin district.

"Although I have seen most of the liberated areas of your country, this is my first time in the Lachin district. I am really impressed by the natural beauty, the beautiful landscape of this region, as well as the very rapid pace of development work," the ambassador said.

He also mentioned the rapid construction of houses in the region.

"We have seen many newly built houses and met with people who were forced to leave these territories many years ago. They're coming back now. We can see the happiness on their faces from the fact that they have finally returned to their homes in their native lands," he added.

“Therefore, we wish the Azerbaijani people all the best in the development of these lands, and Pakistanis would be very happy to come and see these beautiful places soon," he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrived in the Lachin district today, where they got acquainted with the restoration and construction works carried out there.