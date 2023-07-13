Azerbaijan and UAE discuss prospects of tourism development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan and the UAE have discussed current and future prospects for the development of tourism relations, Trend reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the discussions were held within the framework of a meeting between Chairman of the agency Fuad Nagiyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan Mohammed Al Blushi.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the field of tourism, the contribution of the introduction of a visa-free regime between the two countries to increasing mutual visits, and the investment opportunities of UAE companies in the tourism sector of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the number of citizens of the UAE who visited Azerbaijan amounted to 18,884 people in the first half of 2023, which means an increase of 23 percent compared to the same period last year.

Currently, direct flights from UAE cities (Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi) are operated to Azerbaijan 50 times a week.