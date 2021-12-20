Russia's IrAero granted permit for flights on Moscow-Fuzuli route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20

Trend:

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency has granted the permission to IrAero company for implementation of flights on Moscow-Fuzuli and Moscow-Zaqatala routes two times a week each, Trend reports citing Russian media.

Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Karabakh, was built at the most modern level. The airport has the capacity to receive any type of aircraft. The runway is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. Equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, the airport's terminal can process at least 200 passengers per hour. All the work done here was carried out in accordance with international norms and standards.

Extensive landscaping work has been carried out around the airport. An Air Traffic Control Tower equipped with automated systems has been built. This makes it possible to operate flights from Fuzuli International Airport in accordance with ICAO and IATA standards. Baggage conveyors, registration system, VIP lounges, shops, restaurants and other necessary facilities have been established at the airport. All the criteria for the convenience of passengers have been taken into account.