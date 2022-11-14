Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Transport Materials 14 November 2022 14:52 (UTC +04:00)
Zangazur corridor to reduce time of cargo transshipment from China to Europe - official

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The launch of the Zangazur corridor will reduce the time for cargo transshipment from China to Europe to two weeks, the Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Department at the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) Khudayar Hasanli told reporters, Trend reports on November 14.

According to Hasanli, the corridor’s launch will also significantly reduce the cost of transportation.

"Moreover, the Zangazur corridor will open new markets for Azerbaijan, including the transit of goods in the direction of Africa," he added.

