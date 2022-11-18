Container cargo transportation through Middle Corridor significantly rising - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The container cargo transportation through the Trans-Caspian International Route (Middle Corridor) from January to October 2022 increased by 45 percent compared to the same rate of the previous year, Trend reports referring to the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

The Director of ADY Container LLC (a subsidiary company of "Azerbaijan Railways") Natiq Jafarov, within the international exhibition of transport and logistics Logitrans-2022 held in Turkiye said that, in the context of geopolitical shifts, Azerbaijan has emerged as a key part of the sustainable transportation process through the mentioned route and has increased its role in the strengthening of transport communication between China and Europe and reverse.

The possibilities of expanding this route as well as the importance of the feeder communication through the Caspian Sea between China-Europe-China were discussed within the exhibition.