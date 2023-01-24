Russian airline to increase number of flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Russian Utair is opening a number of new routes and increasing the frequency of flights on existing routes, including to Baku, Trend reports via the company.

Utair will continue to further increase the flight program in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area in 2023.

"The Utair winter program includes 56 destinations to connect the cities of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area with each other, as well as with other regions and countries — this is 20 percent more than it was last season," said the Director of the company Oleg Semenov.

"Most of the new flights are on domestic routes, but we are also actively increasing flights abroad: to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan," he added.

The airline plays a key role in providing passenger and cargo transportation in the regions of Russia. There are more than 120 destinations in the Utair route network. The main task is to connect the Volga region, Siberia, Central Russia, and the south of the country with the help of direct flights. Utair airlines also offer international destinations to the cities of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, passenger traffic in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.6 billion people, which was 33.5 percent more than in the previous year. Most of the passengers (86.7 percent) were transferred by road, 12.9 percent – by metro, and 0.4 percent – by other types of transport.