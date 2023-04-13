Russian airline launches new flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Russian IrAero airline is going to launch direct flights from Perm to Baku since May 30, Trend reports via the company.

"The plane will depart at 05:55 (GMT+5), with arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:00 (GMT+4). In the opposite direction, the plane will depart at 00:55 with arrival at Perm Airport at 05:05," the statement said.

The flights will be operated by the IrAero airline on Superjet aircraft, which can accommodate about 100 passengers.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, from 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 28, 2023, when entering Azerbaijan, foreign citizens and citizens of other countries permanently residing in these countries, as well as stateless persons, do not need to provide a COVID-19 passport.