Azerbaijan launching bus trips to liberated Talish village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Bus trips are being launched in the direction of the liberated Talish village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the trips are being launched within the framework of the ‘Great Return’ program by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

"The trips will be operated twice a day," the ministry added.

Currently, 90 people (20 families) live in Talish village. At the next stage, it’s planned to return 158 families to the village.