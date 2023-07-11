Azerbaijan, Russia to attract large-scale cargo to North-South Transport Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Azerbaijan and Russia are working to attract large-scale cargo to the North-South Transport Corridor, Head of the Freight Transportation Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Emil Akhmedov told Trend.

According to him, interest in the North-South Transport Corridor is growing dynamically. A total of 125,000 tons of cargo were transported along it in the first half of last year, and 388,000 tons - in the first six months of 2023.

Meanwhile, as many as 17.6 million tons of cargo are expected to be transported through the North-South Transport Corridor in 2023 in comparison with 14.5 million tons in 2022.

It is also planned to transport 5.5 million tons of cargo via the North-South Transport Corridor by road in 2023.

According to forecasts, this figure may grow to 41 million tons by 2030.

The foundation of the North-South Transport Corridor was laid on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran and India on September 12, 2000. Azerbaijan joined this agreement in 2005.

In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Ukraine).