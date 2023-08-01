International cargo traffic via Iran’s airports down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The volume of cargo transported through Iranian airports to international directions decreased by 15 percent, during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through May 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

According to the data of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC), more than 7,000 tons of cargo were transported via country’s airports to international directions in 2 months.

Meanwhile, the figure stood at over 8,400 tons in the same period of the last Iranian year.

Month Cargo transportation (tons) Current Iranian year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024) Last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023) Percentage change (%) 1st month (March 21 through April 20) 3,164 4,152 -24 2nd month (April 21 through May 21) 4,027 4,273 -6 Total 7,191 8,425 -15

There are 54 civil active airports in Iran. Some 14 of them are international airports. An average of 30 million passengers are transported through Iranian airports per year.

