Turkmenistan Airlines becomes partner of German Hahn Air

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. Turkmenistan Airlines national air carrier has been included in the list of the German Hahn Air company as another partner, Trend reports.

According to the German company, now travel agents around the world will be able to book tickets for the Turkmen airline through the Global Distribution System (GDS) under the code Hahn Air Systems H1.

It is now possible to book flights of Turkmenistan Airlines through the standard booking process, and to issue them using a document protected from non—payments.

Turkmenistan Airlines is based at Ashgabat Airport and serves 20 destinations in 11 countries of Asia and Europe, and the airline's international routes available under the H1 code include the cities of Beijing, Delhi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Istanbul and Kazan.