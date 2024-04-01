Turkmenistan ratifies deal with China on international road transport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 1. The Turkmen Parliament adopted the law 'On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on international road transport', Trend reports.

According to an official source, this law was adopted by deputies at the fifth session of the seventh convocation of the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

When discussing the draft of this law, the parliamentarians stressed that the document regulates automobile passenger and cargo transportation between the two countries on mutually beneficial terms, as well as transit transportation within their borders.

In general, at the session of the Parliament, which reviewed and adopted laws developed in accordance with the priorities of the state policy of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and a comprehensive program to modernize the country's legislative base.

Note that, at the end of November last year, Turkmenistan and China signed an agreement on international road transport.

This agreement was signed at the 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, which was held in Ashgabat city.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, and the Chinese side was headed by Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Ding Xuexiang.

