Turkmen parliament elects new speaker

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 31

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Gulshat Mammadova was unanimously elected the chairman of the sixth convocation Turkmen Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message March 31.

According to the Constitution of Turkmenistan, a candidate for this position is elected by a secret voting.

Mammadova was nominated as an MP from the Gunesh election district No. 7 of the Ashgabat city.

The newly-elected speaker expressed deep gratitude for the trust and assured that she will spare no effort for the well-being of Turkmenistan and implementation of the policy of progressive reforms.

Kasymguly Babayev was elected the deputy speaker.

The parliamentary election in Turkmenistan was held on March 25.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news