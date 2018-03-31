Turkmen parliament elects new speaker

31 March 2018 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 31

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Gulshat Mammadova was unanimously elected the chairman of the sixth convocation Turkmen Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message March 31.

According to the Constitution of Turkmenistan, a candidate for this position is elected by a secret voting.

Mammadova was nominated as an MP from the Gunesh election district No. 7 of the Ashgabat city.

The newly-elected speaker expressed deep gratitude for the trust and assured that she will spare no effort for the well-being of Turkmenistan and implementation of the policy of progressive reforms.

Kasymguly Babayev was elected the deputy speaker.

The parliamentary election in Turkmenistan was held on March 25.

Azernews Newspaper
