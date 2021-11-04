Kazakhstan talks long-term forecast for share of local renewable energy sources

Kazakhstan 4 November 2021 12:14 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan talks long-term forecast for share of local renewable energy sources
Kazakhstan’s economy forecast to expand, EBRD says
Kazakhstan’s economy forecast to expand, EBRD says
Iran and Switzerland trade ties drop to a minimum - Chamber of Commerce
Iran and Switzerland trade ties drop to a minimum - Chamber of Commerce
Value of Turkish-made cement export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021
Value of Turkish-made cement export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Global Baku Forum is important step in fight against consequences of COVID-19 – Erdogan Politics 12:32
WHO, UN Geneva Office's chiefs awarded with Nizami Ganjavi International Prize Politics 12:32
Kazakhstan, Belarus eye increasing volume of mutual trade in agriculture Kazakhstan 12:30
Kazakhstan to host Astana talks on Syria in mid-December - Foreign Ministry Kazakhstan 12:20
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev Politics 12:15
bp reduces capex, opex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 12:14
Kazakhstan talks long-term forecast for share of local renewable energy sources Kazakhstan 12:14
Cargo transportation through Iran's Shahid Beheshti International Airport up Transport 12:11
Azerbaijan's transit potential to increase with opening of Zangazur corridor Politics 12:07
IRENEX shares data on sales of Iranol Oil Company at energy exchange Oil&Gas 12:04
Kazakhstan’s PM talks measures to achieve carbon neutrality Kazakhstan 12:00
WHO talks its plans for vaccinating world's population from COVID-19 by end of 2021 Politics 11:58
Turkish president appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 11:44
Uzbek bank opens tender for choosing provider of payment terminals Tenders 11:36
Kazakhstan’s economy forecast to expand, EBRD says Business 11:29
Azerbaijani SMBDA, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry sign MoU (PHOTO) Economy 11:17
UK to continue to be reliable partner of Azerbaijan – Boris Johnson Politics 11:12
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange keeps upward trend Finance 11:06
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 4 Georgia 11:04
Number of combined heat and power plants in Kazakhstan to be transferred to gas Oil&Gas 11:03
Situation in fuel and lubricants market stabilizing - Kazakhstan's energy minister Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan fully implemented UN resolutions, which remained on paper for 27 years – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:46
Iranian currency rates for November 4 Finance 10:45
Azerbaijan exported more than 14 bcm of gas via SGC over 10 months of 2021 – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss Europe 10:39
As chairman of NAM, Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to over 30 countries – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:37
44-day second Karabakh war showed that sooner or later justice prevails – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:29
Global Baku Forum to provide opportunity to discuss urgent issues – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:23
Currently, situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under control – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:21
SOCAR Georgia Gas to invest in new local project Georgia 10:21
Global Baku Forum will be of great benefit - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 10:17
President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" (PHOTO) Politics 10:04
Azerbaijan - country paying great attention to economic, social, social events – Turkish MP Politics 10:01
Work underway to open Zangazur corridor - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 09:43
Iran and Switzerland trade ties drop to a minimum - Chamber of Commerce Business 09:36
Turkey discloses volume of cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 9M2021 Turkey 09:32
Value of Turkish-made cement export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021 Turkey 09:31
Oil slips further as Iran nuclear talks set to resume Oil&Gas 09:29
North Korea can produce more uranium than current rate World 08:45
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:44
Democrat Murphy narrowly wins re-election as governor of U.S. state of New Jersey US 07:09
Oil extends decline after Iran, world powers set date for nuclear talks World 06:18
Carbon levels are rising again after brief COVID drop World 05:36
Eric Adams announces victory in NYC mayoral election US 05:07
Macron in final toast to Merkel: 'you kept Europe united' Europe 04:21
'Intentional deceit': French ambassador slams Canberra over AUKUS deal Europe 03:36
Bird flu prevention zone declared across UK Europe 02:53
Liverpool claimed their place in the Champions League knockout stages as Group B winners World 02:16
Talks on reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal to resume Nov. 29 Nuclear Program 01:28
Champions League: Benzema sinks Shakhtar while Milan are on the brink Other News 00:44
Chronicles of Victory: November 4, 2020 Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan pays great attention to development of districts - Analysis Politics 00:01
Pakistan announces over 700-mln-USD food relief package to mitigate recent price hike World 3 November 23:37
Georgian president pledges to never pardon Saakashvili Georgia 3 November 22:54
Two books about Nizami Ganjavi presented within VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 3 November 22:16
Joint effort needed to combat COVID-19 pandemic - Kerry Kennedy Azerbaijan 3 November 21:45
Pakistan removes Iran from COVID-19 travel restrictions list Iran 3 November 21:38
Hope that very fruitful discussions will be held within framework of Global Baku Forum - former vice president of World Bank Politics 3 November 21:30
Over 3,300 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in Almaty within 2 months Kazakhstan 3 November 21:28
Despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, Baku is developing and improving - former President of Latvia Politics 3 November 21:05
Azerbaijan, Dubai Future Foundation sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO) Economy 3 November 20:54
Increased gas tariffs in Georgia to cripple agricultural sector Georgia 3 November 20:04
Price indexes of financial sector at Uzbek stock exchange rise on Nov. 3 Uzbekistan 3 November 19:31
Uzbekistan reveals volume of foreign investments and loans for 9M2021 Uzbekistan 3 November 19:09
Board members, founders of Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society congratulate President Ilham Aliyev Politics 3 November 19:01
President Ilham Aliyev voices initiative to declare amnesty due to November 8 - Victory Day Politics 3 November 18:49
Citizens can get fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 3 November 18:49
Uzbekistan shares data on GRP per capita in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 3 November 18:41
Georgian maritime export turnover increases Georgia 3 November 18:27
Georgia reveals most used transport for importing goods Georgia 3 November 18:26
Uzbekistan developing main directions of monetary policy Uzbekistan 3 November 18:25
Uzbekistan expects improvements in macroeconomic development in 2022 Uzbekistan 3 November 18:23
Progress on Green Climate Fund-supported RES project in Kazakhstan unveiled Oil&Gas 3 November 18:22
Turkmen consortium opens tender to buy fire-fighting equipment Tenders 3 November 18:21
Kazakhstan notes increase in livestock production Business 3 November 18:21
Azerbaijan to develop new tools for financing small, medium businesses until 2023 Economy 3 November 18:20
VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 18:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 6 Oil&Gas 3 November 18:19
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 18:13
Iran’s PMO sees increase in cargo movements in Bushehr port Transport 3 November 18:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 18:03
Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes need for rapid delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 3 November 17:58
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 3 November 17:48
Launch of 3+3 format would help to increase trust in interstate relations - Russian MFA Politics 3 November 17:45
Turkish companies in Georgia begin exports to EU Georgia 3 November 17:42
Turkmengas to purchase general plant equipment, electrotechnical goods via tender Tenders 3 November 17:42
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 3 November 17:37
Passenger transportation via Iran's Ahvaz International Airport declines Transport 3 November 17:37
Turkmenistan limits use of several ozone-depleting organic substances Turkmenistan 3 November 17:26
Gas price in Europe surpasses $900 per 1,000 cubic meters first since October 28 Europe 3 November 17:20
Turkmenistan, Russia agree on co-op in seismology field Business 3 November 17:20
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 partners in Americas unveiled Business 3 November 17:18
Discussion of project for building nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 3 November 17:18
Victory of national unity and solidarity in the 44-day Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Politics 3 November 17:14
Putin plans no contacts on OPEC+ issue so far - Kremlin Russia 3 November 16:48
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reveals trade volume of government securities Kazakhstan 3 November 16:39
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 3 November 16:37
Expansion of Southern Gas Corridor generally needed – US expert Oil&Gas 3 November 16:35
Marriott rides leisure travel demand to offset Delta drag US 3 November 16:23
All news