President of Kazakhstan replaces two Deputy Chairmen of National Security Committee
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9
Trend:
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev replaced two deputy chairmen of the National Security Committee (NSC) of the republic. The texts of the orders of the head of state were published on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Bakytbek Koszhanov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Amerkhanov Askar has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the text of the document says.
It is also noted that the deputy chairmen of the NSC Marat Osipov and Daulet Ergozhin have been dismissed.
