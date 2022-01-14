Preparation for meeting of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Kazakhstan continues - chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Chairperson of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko sees no reason to postpone or cancel the meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, scheduled for late March in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

The Assembly will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. The events dedicated to the 30th anniversary will be held in March 2022 at the invitation of Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev in Almaty, the city in which the agreement on the establishment of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was signed in 1992.

“The situation in Kazakhstan is being stabilized thanks to the help of the CSTO peacekeeping forces and the decisive actions of the president and the authorities of Kazakhstan,” Matviyenko said during a meeting with parliamentary reporters.

“We continue preparation for the meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly,” Matviyenko said. “Moreover, we want to invite our foreign partners to this solemn event. Kazakhstan is also interested in holding this event.”