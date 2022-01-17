Number of participants of illegal actions detained in Almaty increased to 2,6 thousand people
Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan since the beginning of the anti-terrorist operation in Almaty have detained 2,601 people for participation in illegal actions, looting and other crimes, the information center of the commandant's office of Almaty said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"In total, since the beginning of the anti-terrorist operation, 2,601 participants in illegal actions, looting and other crimes have been detained. A total of 127 firearms and 4,077 ammunition were seized", the report said.
