Kazakhstan eyes implementing projects in Azerbaijan to foster development of liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan plans to implement projects in Azerbaijan to support the development of territories liberated from occupation, Kazakh politician, MP Aydos Sarym told reporters during a briefing at the Embassy of Kazakhstan, Trend reports on November 23.

"With our joint efforts, we’ll invest in Karabakh. Kazakhstan has already committed itself to build a children's cultural and scientific center in Karabakh, where 600 children will study. I think there will be more such projects in the future," Sarym noted.

The MP also noted that 500 companies with Azerbaijani capital are operating in Kazakhstan.

"I hope that soon the number of companies with Kazakh capital in Azerbaijan will increase," he added.

The volume of Azerbaijan's investments in Kazakhstan has reached $204 million, and the amount of Kazakhstan's investments in Azerbaijan is $100 million.