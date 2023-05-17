Kazakhstan, China sign memorandum of cooperation in field of energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Energy Administration of China in the field of energy, Trend reports via the Office of Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed during the meeting between President of China Xi Jinping and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to the country.

At the meeting, Kazakhstan's President noted the particular importance of China to Kazakhstan.

"We have a common goal: to activate bilateral relations. We are also united by the desire to strengthen regional and international security and cooperation," he said.

In turn, President of China Xi Jinping said that China and Kazakhstan have opened a new page of the "golden 30th anniversary" of the bilateral relations between the countries.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of comprehensive cooperation in trade and economics, oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, finance, transport and transit, education, and science. The sides also exchanged views on issues of the international and regional agenda.

In addition, following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping signed a joint statement. Then a number of documents, including the memorandum of cooperation in the field of energy, were signed by members of the delegations of the two countries.