Next China-Central Asia summit to be held in Kazakhstan in 2025

Kazakhstan Materials 19 May 2023 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The next summit of China and Central Asian countries will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the China-Central Asia Summit, Trend reports via TASS.

"The next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025," the Chinese President said.

The leaders of China and Central Asia agreed to hold meetings in this format every two years, alternately in China and Central Asian countries.

The meeting is also attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The summit is being held in Xi'an (northwest China's Shaanxi Province) from May 18 to 19.

