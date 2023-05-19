President of Kazakhstan opens Kazakh Consulate General in China's Xi’an

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

According to the press service of the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for assistance in opening a diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan.

"We had very meaningful talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. A joint statement and other important documents were signed. It is safe to say that this visit opened a new "golden 30th anniversary" of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation. The current visit is of particular importance,” he said.

“Today there is another significant event in the history of cooperation between our countries – the opening of the Consulate General in Xi'an. Xi'an is an important point of the economic "One Belt, One Road" project,” Tokayev said.

According to Kazakh President, close ties have been established between Kazakhstan and Shaanxi and Xi'an provinces. Agreements have been signed on establishing twinning ties with the North Kazakhstan region and the city of Shymkent, which will help strengthen relations between China and Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, he added that the opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Xi'an will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation.

Moreover, the opening ceremony was attended by a member of the State Council, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who congratulated the participants of the event on behalf of the Chinese government. According to him, the establishment of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an indicates that bilateral cooperation is reaching a new level.

Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country that has opened its diplomatic representation in Shaanxi Province.

The decree on the establishment of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in a large industrial and historical-cultural region of China was signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 5, 2022. The consulate building, along with the diplomatic corps, will also house representative offices of national companies to promote the economic interests of Kazakhstan.