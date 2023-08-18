Kazakhstan to weigh in on most affordable oil export routes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 18. Kazakhstan is considering switching the oil export route from Novorossiysk to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region in the event that the situation in the Black Sea worsens, stated Deputy General Director of the state-owned company KazTransOil Eric Sagiyev, Trend reports.

"If the situation in the Black Sea worsens, the volumes we send to the port of Sheskharis (Novorossiysk) may be redistributed in favor of the port of Ust-Luga," Sagiev said.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the total volume of Kazakhstan's oil exports amounted to 64.3 million tons. More than 80 percent of the exports were transported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). Through this pipeline, the raw materials reach the port of Novorossiysk, where they are loaded onto oil tankers and delivered worldwide. Among the major consumers are Italy, the Netherlands, and France.