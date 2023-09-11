KazTransOil increases volume of oil sent to Baku port by over tenfold

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. Kazakhstan's KazTransOil increased the volume of Kazakh oil exports to the port of Baku by 12 times from January thorough August of 2023, a source at the company told Trend.

Thus, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export from January thorough August of this year amounted to 2.164 million tons, which is 759,000 tons, or 54 percent more compared to the same period last year.

Oil exported from the port of Aktau was produced from the Tengiz field (520,000 tons), from the Dunga field (252,000 tons), from the fields of the Buzachi Peninsula (1.385 million tons) and from the Kashagan field (7,000 tons).

The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 69,000 tons to 838,000 tons, which is 12 times more than in the same period in 2022.

In addition, in the reporting period, 1.327 million tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala.

In 2022, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. Following this, Kazakh KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan's SOCAR signed an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that, deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023.

"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.