Kazakhstan, Portugal discuss strengthening cooperation in field of digitalization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The presidents noted that the two countries have very warm friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties emphasized that there is a huge potential for further building up comprehensive ties, including in the areas of investment, water management, tourism and other areas.

Special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation in the field of digitalization.

"Your country has a rich experience in the IT sector. Given the promising nature of this industry, I will send a special delegation to Lisbon to study the possibility of implementing joint projects. Kazakhstan is interested in establishing closer ties with Portuguese partners," Tokayev said.

The parties also discussed relevant topics on the international agenda. An agreement was reached to continue close cooperation within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN.