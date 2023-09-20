Independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty - key principles for Kazakhstan - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. Independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are the main principles that will guide the Kazakh people now and in the future, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state that defends its national interests and is in constant search for a peaceful solution to international problems.

"Independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are the main principles that will guide my people now and in the future. We will continue to cooperate with our key allies on all strategic issues," he said.

To note, the 78th UN General Assembly started its work on September 18 and will continue by September 26, 2023.