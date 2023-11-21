Large amount of Kazakhstan's state budget synchronizes with SDGs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kazakhstan is investing significant funds in a sustainable future; 80 percent of the state budget of the country is synchronized with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Vice Minister of Kazakhstan's National Economy Abzal Abdikarimov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ongoing SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.

Abdikarimov said Kazakhstan provides universal access to free education and health care, as well as a new social code that strengthens the protection of vulnerable groups.

"We must strengthen our international cooperation. Diversifying climate resources, promoting trade, developing transport infrastructure, as well as digitalization and green transformation, are undoubtedly among the priorities of Kazakhstan's economic policy," he said.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel