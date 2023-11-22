EDB, ADB and AIIB discuss environmental standards for work in Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 22. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have discussed environmental and social standards for work in the region at the round table "Promoting sustainable development of Central Asia," Trend reports.

According to Konrad Albrecht, Managing Director of the EDB Sustainable Development Directorate, the EDB strives not only to implement the best sustainable development practices in its activities, but also to promote the highest benchmarks and standards among its borrowers and partners.

According to him, the bank is currently in the final stage of adopting a new Environmental and Social Responsibility Policy.

In turn, ADB representatives noted that today the practice of applying standards in the field of sustainable development in Central Asia is more focused on environmental aspects. Currently, ADB is updating its policy of work in the region, paying attention to the social component, expanding the consideration of the interests of the population, work with local communities and local governments.

Meanwhile, as noted by the AIIB's chief environmental and social development specialist, in the latest version of the Environmental and Social Aspects Policy, projects related to coal mining or indirectly related to coal are not supported by the bank.