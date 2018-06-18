Labor migrants transfer over $700M to Kyrgyzstan since early 2018

18 June 2018 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Kyrgyz migrants working abroad have transferred more than $700 million to their homeland since early 2018, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said in a message June 18, TASS news agency reported.

This is $84.5 million more than in the same period last year, the bank said.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan noted that about 95 percent of the total value of funds comes from Kyrgyz migrants working in Russia.

Over the past year, Kyrgyz migrant workers transferred about $2.4 billion to their homeland, $2.2 billion of which were sent from Russia.

The State Migration Service under the government of Kyrgyzstan said that about 800,000 Kyrgyz citizens are temporarily working abroad. More than 600,000 of them work in Russia and about 30,000-50,000 in Kazakhstan, while the rest work in Turkey, South Korea, countries of Europe and the US.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Seventh Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference to be held in Chelyabinsk
Kyrgyzstan 14 June 11:48
China to temporarily close border with Kyrgyzstan
China 13 June 18:45
China increases capacity of pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13 June 15:12
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan adopt military co-op plan
Kyrgyzstan 13 June 11:14
Azerbaijani company to reconstruct road in Kyrgyzstan
Economy news 12 June 17:13
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10
UNESCAP may assist implementing Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway corridor
Economy news 11 June 12:43
Capacity of checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to be increased
Uzbekistan 10 June 12:33
Kyrgyzstan begins exporting electricity to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 8 June 20:44
Kyrgyzstan approves national list of vital medicines
Kyrgyzstan 8 June 18:33
Number of Kyrgyz tourists visiting Turkey revealed
Tourism 7 June 15:19
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 6 June 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
Russian president OKs deal on development of military-technical co-op with Kyrgyzstan
Russia 4 June 19:11
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan adamant to step up two-way trade to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 1 June 11:04
Kyrgyzstan provides itself with only three of nine staple goods
Kyrgyzstan 31 May 15:08
Kyrgyzstan, World Bank to enhance cooperation
Kyrgyzstan 30 May 12:31
UN Agencies support sustainable peace and development in Tajik-Kyrgyz cross-border areas
Tajikistan 29 May 13:00