Kyrgyzstan, Turkey stress need to strengthen bilateral cooperation
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliyev met with Prof. Fahrettin Altun, the Director of Communications of the Republic of Turkey, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the parties noted the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and hold in 2021 an high-level visits and the 5th meeting of the Higher Council for Strategic Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey.
The sides also discussed the activities of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, whose Board of Trustees from the Turkish side is chaired by Fahrettin Altun.
Latest
Growth in currency sales at Azerbaijani auctions in January stipulated by short-term surge in household demand - Gazprombank
Plan for restoration and development of water sector complexes in liberated lands submitted to Azerbaijani government
Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev
Contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings, historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere - President of Azerbaijan
I want to appeal to citizens of Azerbaijan, ask them not to travel to liberated lands without permission, illegally - President Aliyev
Subsidy program assists construction sector to avoid significant fluctuations in apartment prices in Georgia
Guests with hotel reservations, ski pass tickets may visit Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center - State Tourism Board
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Vugar Suleymanov on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Agency for Mine Action (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president appoints chairman of board of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories