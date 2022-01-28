Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik section of state border is stable
As of 08:00 a.m. local time on January 28, 2022, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the areas of Samarkandyk, Tort-Kocho, Kok-Tash, Dakhma, Kocho-Boyu and Golovnaya is characterized as stable, reported in the press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.
"The night passed peacefully without incident. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic controls and monitors the situation," the report said.
