COVID-19 Stat: 94 more Kyrgyzstanis cured in last 24 hrs

Another 94 people in Kyrgyzstan have cured from coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the total number of those recovered to 195,368, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Thus, according to the report, the daily coronavirus cases of Kyrgyzstan have increased by 29 and reached 200,556.

2 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in the past day, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,960.

Currently, 161 patients are being treated in hospitals, while 491 patients are receiving treatment at home.