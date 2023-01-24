FAO, Kyrgyzstan working on implementation of several projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Kyrgyzstan are currently working on the implementation of five projects, said Director of the Forest Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Musayev during a regional workshop dedicated to the joint activities of FAO representative offices in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The statement was made in the framework of the FAO-Türkiye Partnership Program (FTPP) in partner countries.

According to him, there are projects in the field of pistachio and walnut production and capacity building in national monitoring.

"This also includes projects on sustainable management of mountain and forest arrays. In addition, assistance was provided in the elaboration and adoption of the concept of the development of the forest industry of Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Musayev also said that the Kyrgyz government has approved a full-scale project on "Carbon sequestration through climate investment in forests" worth about $28 million.

"In addition, a national strategy for greening the country has been launched, 5-15 million different trees are planned to be planted annually as part of the project," he added.

The first phase of the FTPP was implemented between 2009 and 2015. The Program included 28 projects, which benefited 16 countries. In 2014, Türkiye and FAO commenced the second phase of the FTPP along with the first phase of the FAO-Türkiye Forestry Partnership Program (FTFP) with additional funding of $20 million. The new phase of the partnership programs involves 19 projects.