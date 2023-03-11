French EDF plans to assist Kyrgyzstan with hydroelectric power plant construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Électricité de France (EDF), the French state-owned company, intends to assist in the construction of Kambarata hydroelectric power plant-1 (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The issue was discussed between the Head of the Department for the Preparation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and the representatives of the French company, following the Kyrgyz official’s visit to the UK.

The parties discussed possible ways for cooperation and attracting new investments, both from the French company and from other potential investors and international financial institutions, to the construction of the HPP.

Kyrgyzstan and EDF also agreed on further discussion of the financial aspects of the project implementation and terms of cooperation, as well as to conduct additional consultations in the Kyrgyz capital.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 in the Kyrgyz Jalal-Abad region, with a planned capacity of 1,800 MW, on January 6, 2023. The HPP is expected to improve the energy security of these three countries.

French EDF Energy operates in Belgium, the US, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam, and other countries. The company also covers the production and sale of electricity and natural gas throughout the UK.

EDF owns hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 20,100 MW and has vast international experience in the construction and management of hydroelectric power plants.