Kyrgyzstan allocates funds for modernization of road infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan was granted 4.5 billion Kyrgyz som ($51.4 million) for road repairs and construction this year, Bektursun Dykanbaev, Head of the Preparation and Planning Department at the Ministry, said, Trend reports.

Reportedly, a total of 249 kilometers of asphalt concrete surface will be laid. This includes 180 kilometers of rough-surface treatment and 87 kilometers of gravel coverage. The roadworks will be carried out throughout Kyrgyzstan, targeting public highways under the ministry's responsibility.

As part of the capital investment project, the reconstruction of the Balykchy—Bokonbaevo—Barskoon road is planned. Currently, 20 kilometers of asphalt have already been laid, with an additional 18 kilometers completed last year. Reconstruction work is also underway on the Balykchy—Cholpon-Ata—Korumdu highway, where 5 kilometers of asphalt have already been laid.

Moreover, the Osh—Batken—Razzakov highway is undergoing reconstruction from kilometer 28 to kilometer 75, with plans to reconstruct 13 kilometers on this stretch during the current year.