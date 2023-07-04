Kyrgyzstan ramps up crude oil production

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. A total of 121,700 tons of crude oil was produced in Kyrgyzstan from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

The data of the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows there was a 4.6-percent increase in crude oil production from January through May 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, when the production amounted to 116,400 tons.

In May this year, Kyrgyzstan produced 23,700 tons of crude oil, which is a 4.9-percent increase compared to the same month in 2022, when the production amounted to 22,600 tons.

In general, the production volumes of coal (both bituminous and brown coal), crude oil and natural gas, metallic ores, and other valuable minerals in Kyrgyzstan increased from January through May 2023, compared to the same period of 2022.

Specifically, coal production grew by 6.6 percent, crude oil and natural gas production has risen by 4.8 percent, metallic ore extraction has seen a surge of 6.9 percent, and other valuable minerals have increased by 19.3 percent.