Kyrgyzstan, Belarus plan to resume regular flights

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 25. Kyrgyzstan and Belarus plan to resume regular flights on the Bishkek-Minsk-Bishkek route, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, these plans were discussed in the capital of Belarus, Minsk, during the 11 session of the intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Belarusian commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The session was chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Anatoly Sivak.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for Kyrgyz-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation. Additionally, the sides discussed topics such as collaboration in the industrial sector, transportation, agriculture, agro-industrial complex, interregional cooperation, and more.

In August 2021, the Kyrgyz airline "Avia Traffic Company" launched a flight from Bishkek to Minsk. The flights were operated once a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. However, flight operations on this route were later suspended.