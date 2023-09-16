Kyrgyzstan's imports from Europe surge

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 16. Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with European countries amounted to $1.066 billion, accounting for 13.1 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall trade from January through July 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee shows that the trade increased by 3.9 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($272.972 million).

The majority of the trade turnover came from Kyrgyzstan's imports from Europe, reaching $657.847 million, with an increase of 2.9 times compared to the January through July period of 2022 ($220.254 million). Its share in Kyrgyzstan's total imports was 10 percent.

On the other hand, Kyrgyzstan's exports to European countries during the period witnessed a sharper increase of 7.7 times. It amounted to $408.782 million from January through July 2023, while it was $52.718 million in the same months of 2022. Exports to European countries accounted for 25.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total exports.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $8.153 billion from January through July 2023, which is an increase of 32.3 percent compared to the same months of 2022.

Exports amounted to $1.602 billion, increasing by 45.6 percent compared to the corresponding months of 2022. Imports rose by 29.4 percent year-on-year, totaling $6.551 billion.