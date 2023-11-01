Kyrgyzstan plans expanding gas supply to population, not without Gazprom's help

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 1. Kyrgyzstan has ambitious plans to significantly expand the level of gas supply to the population, the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, Trend reports.

According to Ibraev, gas supply to the Kyrgyzstan population was at 22 percent in 2014, but it has now risen to 38 percent. The objective is to achieve a 60 percent gas supply level by 2030.

He underscored the promising collaborative projects with Gazprom.

It should be noted that Gazprom Kyrgyzstan (Gazprom's subsidiary) is the importer of natural gas to Kyrgyzstan. Also, Gazprom is modernizing the gas transportation and gas distribution network in Kyrgyzstan, and is also implementing a gas supply program.

Ibraev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan would gain advantages from Gazprom's investments, not only within Kyrgyzstan but also in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

He also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan has a project to provide gas to the southern part of the country.

Gazprom Kyrgyzstan, a subsidiary of Gazprom, is actively investing in the modernization of Kyrgyzstan's gas infrastructure, enhancing the country's gas supply. Since the beginning of its operations in 2014, the company has already invested over 32 billion soms ($3.5 billion) into this initiative.