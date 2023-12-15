Kyrgyzstan rallying efforts to set up southern air corridor - President Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. Efforts are underway in Kyrgyzstan to establish a southern air corridor, aiming to strengthen air connectivity between Kyrgyzstan and China, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the second People's Kurultai, a grand national assembly that includes citizens, local communities, self-government bodies, and state authorities.

According to Zhaparov, this corridor will link the airports of Osh (Kyrgyzstan) and Kashgar (China).

"Kyrgyzstan sits along the route of the historic Silk Road, a unique trade route between Europe and Asia. Given our strategic geographic location along these trade routes, our country could serve as a bridge between East and West. Towards this goal, the development of a new multimodal transport route called the Southern Corridor is being pursued," the president remarked.

The second People's Kurultai, attended by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, cabinet members, government and municipal officials, and the public sector, is underway in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

