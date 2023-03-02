Russia, Tajikistan have potential in tourism cooperation - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Russia and Tajikistan have a great potential in development of tourism cooperation, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach told reporters, Trend reports via Russian media.

The matter was discussed at the conference dedicated to the business and investment partnership between Russia and Tajikistan in Dushanbe, within the frame of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Tajikistan.

Volvach noted that the range of fields, in which Russia and Tajikistan had cooperation, has greatly expanded. The countries cooperate in education, technology, medicine, as well as in the development of agricultural industry, and mechanical engineering.

“A lot of fields have received foundation for further development,” he added.

More than a hundred Russian companies take part at the conference in Dushanbe, where more than 20 documents on cooperation in science and technology, industry and education, as well as other fields have already been signed.