Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Tajikistan down in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan amounted to around $1 million from January through March 2023, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee.

As the statistical data show, in the specified period trade turnover between the two countries decreased by 35 percent year-on-year ($1.5 million in 1Q2022).

During the period under review, Tajikistan imported from Azerbaijan goods worth $1 million, which is 34.3 percent less than $1.5 million in 1Q2022.

At the same time, exports from Tajikistan to Azerbaijan in the first three months of 2023 totaled about $4,690. The figure decreased by 83 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022 ($27,520).

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2022 totaled $5.8 million, decreasing by 20.8 percent compared to 2021 ($7.5 million).

Tajikistan's imports from Azerbaijan stood at $5.8 million in the reporting period, which is a decrease of 20.73 percent compared to 2021 ($7.3 million).

Tajikistan's exports to Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to $138,000, which is 25.5 percent less than in the preceding year ($185,240). percent