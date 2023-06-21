Tajikistan, Qatar agree to co-op in dev't of stock exchange and e-commerce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar signed a Memorandum in the field of trade, Trend reports.

According to official information, the signing of the document took place within the framework of the state visit of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Dushanbe (Tajikistan).

The document will facilitate the establishment of cooperation in order to create favorable conditions for the development of bilateral trade based on mutually beneficial principles in certain areas, including the exchange of experience in the development of domestic and foreign trade, the development and promotion of exports of goods and services, and the improvement of trade infrastructure.

At the same time, it will contribute to the expansion of the stock exchange and e-commerce, promote dialogue between public and private structures, corporate communication in staff training, exchange of innovative experience, cooperation between enterprises of both states, including facilitating trade in goods and products.

Meanwhile, in general, following the results of high-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and the State of Qatar, 15 new documents on cooperation were signed in the presence of the heads of state.