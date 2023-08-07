EDB plans to increase investment portfolio for Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 7. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will increase its investment portfolio in Tajikistan up to 3 percent of the total investment portfolio of the bank by this year-end, Denis Ilin, Vice Chairman of the EDB Management Board, said, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during his meeting with Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Zavki Zavkizoda, on July 25, where the sides discussed expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and the EDB.

At the meeting, the sides also explored opportunities for attracting preferential funds, identified new priority projects aligned with the country's development goals, and discussed prospects for medium-term cooperation.

Earlier it was reported, that the bank plans to provide $650 million in funding for priority projects in Tajikistan between 2023 and 2026,

As of today, the EDB and its structures have implemented 13 investment projects in Tajikistan, with a total value of $266.4 million.

This includes seven grant and concessional projects from the Eurasian Fund for Stability and Development amounting to $215 million and six projects financed directly by the bank, totaling $51.4 million. These projects span various sectors of Tajikistan's economy and have contributed to its development.