ADB discloses number of state investment projects in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 31. Currently, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the implementation of 15 state investment projects totaling $922.8 million in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

This information was shared during a meeting discussing investment projects funded by the Asian Development Bank in Tajikistan, held in Dushanbe.

These projects cover various sectors, including transportation, energy, healthcare, education, water supply, irrigation, ecology, and more.

As of August 2023, ADB had approved 155 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance programs, amounting to $2.4 billion for Tajikistan. The cumulative disbursements of loans and grants in Tajikistan reached $1.8 billion. ADB's portfolio for sovereign projects in Tajikistan comprised 2 loans and 22 grants with a total value of $1.06 billion.

ADB has been collaborating with Tajikistan since 1998. Under the 2021–2025 country partnership strategy, ADB continues to help the government with structural reforms to attract both foreign and domestic private investors. ADB also focuses on enhancing workforce productivity by supporting education, relevant skill development, and improving healthcare and social protection services.