Int'l tourism exhibition to be held in Turkmenistan's Avaza

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

International exhibition and conference titled "Tourism and Travel" will be held in Turkmenistan's national tourism zone of Avaza on the Caspian shores on Oct. 9-10, the State Committee for Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event's organizers, said in a statement.

The event aims to become a communication and discussion platform for establishing business contacts.

Presentations of the tourism potential of foreign and domestic companies that will demonstrate their promising projects, products and services will be held at the forum.

The participants will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the unique tourism opportunities of Turkmenistan and its regions, to obtain information about new tendencies and trends in the travel and hospitality industry, the message says.

Last year, a similar forum brought together delegates from more than 20 countries: Russia, China, the US, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Finland, Denmark, Serbia, Italy, Iran, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and others.

Tourism industry occupies a special place in the strategic plans of Turkmenistan. An example is the Avaza resort, which is under construction on the Caspian shores.

