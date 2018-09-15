Int'l tourism exhibition to be held in Turkmenistan's Avaza

15 September 2018 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

International exhibition and conference titled "Tourism and Travel" will be held in Turkmenistan's national tourism zone of Avaza on the Caspian shores on Oct. 9-10, the State Committee for Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event's organizers, said in a statement.

The event aims to become a communication and discussion platform for establishing business contacts.

Presentations of the tourism potential of foreign and domestic companies that will demonstrate their promising projects, products and services will be held at the forum.

The participants will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the unique tourism opportunities of Turkmenistan and its regions, to obtain information about new tendencies and trends in the travel and hospitality industry, the message says.

Last year, a similar forum brought together delegates from more than 20 countries: Russia, China, the US, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Finland, Denmark, Serbia, Italy, Iran, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and others.

Tourism industry occupies a special place in the strategic plans of Turkmenistan. An example is the Avaza resort, which is under construction on the Caspian shores.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tender: State oil concern of Turkmenistan to buy geophysical equipment
Tenders 09:30
IDB finances major telecommunications project in Turkmenistan
ICT 14 September 16:28
French company to carry out five projects in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 September 14:36
Thailand showing interest in Turkmen energy sector
Oil&Gas 14 September 13:17
Turkmenistan eyes to electrify its railways
Turkmenistan 14 September 13:16
Turkmenistan diversifying national economy
Economy news 14 September 12:43
Latest
Turkish air force dedicates video to 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation
Politics 11:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:28
Uzbekistan announces tender for construction of water supply networks
Tenders 11:13
Armenia commits provocation on front line against Azerbaijani civilians
Politics 10:58
Japan seeking enhanced tourism ties with Iran
Tourism 10:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 88 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:28
Chinese wine importers look into Georgian wine
Georgia 10:27
Growth in Chinese home prices accelerates to two-year high
China 10:24
Monument honoring Turkish martyr soldier opens in Shamakhi after overhaul (PHOTO)
Politics 10:21