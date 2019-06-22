Ambassador: US supports diversification of Turkmen gas export markets

22 June 2019 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The US will render assistance to the diversification of the Turkmen gas export markets, US Ambassador Matthew S. Klimow said.

Klimow, who will soon head the US diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, made the remarks in the Senate, Trend reports referring to Turkmengas state concern, citing The Diplomat.

He stressed that he will make every effort to promote the diversification of the Turkmen gas export markets across the Caspian Sea, as well as in South Asia.

As reported, the White House supports regional gas pipeline projects in which Turkmenistan is involved, such as TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) and the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project through Azerbaijan and Turkey to Europe.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 19, 1992. The legal base consists of 59 documents, 53 of which are interstate and intergovernmental documents and six are interdepartmental documents.

Within this period, the relations were established with the companies operating in such spheres as the oil and gas and chemical industries, computer technology, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics. Among these companies are Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, Microsoft, Caterpillar and Coca-Cola.

The Turkmen-US Business Council was formed in 2008.

As of May 1, 2018, 156 projects were registered in Turkmenistan with the participation of US companies totaling to $2,573.43 million and 0.3 million euros.

