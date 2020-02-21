Turkmenistan approves humanitarian aid program for Afghanistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has approved a program for rendering humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for 2020-2022, Trend reports referring to the president’s decree.

The program includes a number of activities.

In particular, new social facilities are planned to be built, the humanitarian projects are planned to be implemented in the field of healthcare and the measures are planned to be taken to continue cooperation in the field of education.

"Turkmenistan stands for resolving the situation in Afghanistan by exclusively peaceful political and diplomatic means, proposing concrete steps aimed at restoring its economy and social infrastructure," Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the governmental meeting, the Turkmen Doviet Khabarlary state news agency reported.

The key condition is the implementation of big infrastructure projects with Afghanistan’s participation in such important spheres as energy, transport and communications sector.

Afghanistan has been recently receiving electricity and liquefied gas from Turkmenistan at preferential prices via Imamnazar-Andkhoy and Serhetabat-Herat transmission lines. The Rabatkashan-Kalainau border transmission line was put into operation for the supply of the Turkmen electricity to Afghanistan’s northern regions.

Turkmenistan is promoting the implementation of a number of regional infrastructure projects with Afghanistan’s participation.

In particular, Ashgabat is working on the implementation of such projects through Afghanistan’s territory as the construction of a railway to Tajikistan and a gas pipeline to Pakistan and India.

The projects on the use of Afghanistan’s territory as a transit route for the supply of the Turkmen electricity are also being considered.

Moreover, Ashgabat has repeatedly stated its readiness for peace talks on Afghanistan to be held in Turkmenistan.